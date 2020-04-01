Kimberly A. (Thomas) Bueche, 50, of Latrobe passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born March 19, 1970, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of Elza (McCurdy) Thomas of Armbrust and the late Eugene Thomas.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Kelly Thomas.
Kimberly is survived by one son, Lacy Chapman and his wife, Elizabeth, of Hunker; two daughters, Cherie Chapman and Brittany Bueche, both of Latrobe; one brother, Eugene “Boomer” Thomas, of Armbrust; one sister, Cherie Chucko and her husband, Joseph, of Armbrust; five grandchildren, Wesley, Larkin, Teagan, Alleigha and Johanna, and her husband and caregiver, Douglas Bueche.
Kimberly was a beautiful, loving lady with a kind heart, fierce mind and a brave spirit. She was an avid reader, and enjoyed music from Tom Petty, Guns N’ Roses, Aerosmith, Elton John and Elvis Presley. She loved to go on long walks, camping and hunting. She was most passionate about her five grandchildren, Wesley, Alleigha, Larkin, Johanna and Teagan.
Kimberly had an infectious personality that will be remembered by many. Even though her time with us was short, it allowed us to realize her love for her family. Kimberly often spoke of the wonderful memories of her late father and has now gone to fly with him once again.
Her daughter, Cherie, says that with regard to “originality as a mother, she did so fine! Fun and compassionate, yet she protected you. She always made me dance with her, and had so much fun! The symbol of our family, the Matriarch Queen, rest your head Mama, its okay. Your health started to decline, but MUMU, we’re okay, go see your daddy and have fun! Our mother had a strength admired by many. She was a soft and kind soul, a nurturing mother and an even more nurturing grandmother. She loved her family and friends very passionately, doing anything she could to help them.”
“As her daughter, not only did she guide my way through life as mothers do, she held my hand and walked with me down the path of motherhood,” says her daughter, Brittany. “Johanna and I are forever grateful and blessed to have had such a strong and loving mother and grandmother. Although my mother’s time on Earth has come to an end, I know that my mother is very much still alive. I know that she lives within my brother, my sister and myself. She lives within all of her grandchildren. The memories of her will live on with each and every one of us. Each time you hear a Tom Petty song come on the radio or you’re flipping through TV channels and stumble upon the ‘The Godfather,’ recognize her presence and appreciate her life. Forever and Always, Mama. Infinity and Beyond, I love you.”
Because of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
