Kimberly A. Lukatch, 57, of Cook Township died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville.
She was born Dec. 23, 1964, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late James D. and Shirley A. (Harkcom) Banner.
Kimmy had worked at the Harbor Inn as a cook, at Citizens Bank in Latrobe and previously at Ligonier Stone and Lime Co. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Youngstown, and enjoyed quilting and crafting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dennis J. Banner.
She is survived by her husband, Dennis J. Lukatch; her son, Andrew J. Lukatch and wife Alyssa of Cook Township; her daughter, Amanda M. Snyder and husband Nicholas of Ligonier; granddaughter, Ally Snyder; her sister, Bonnie Lisbon and husband John of Latrobe; sister-in-law, Vicky A. Banner of Latrobe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Monday, May 2, in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
