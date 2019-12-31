Kim E. Bell Myers, 62, of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Latrobe, passed away on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at her home.
Born Dec. 17, 1957, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Beverly A. Schmucker Bell of Ocala and the late C. Fred Bell.
Kim had been a waitress at several local Latrobe restaurants throughout the years.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by two brothers, Jeffrey C. Bell and his wife, Kathleen, of Latrobe and Scott A. Bell and his wife, Shaun, of Tallahassee, Florida; two nephews, Daniel and Maclane Bell; niece, Jensen Bell, and her uncle and aunt, Ron and Wilma Bell of Latrobe.
There will be no public visitations. A celebration of Kim’s life will be held Saturday, Jan. 18, in Florida.
Arrangements are being handled locally by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
