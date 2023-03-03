Kevin Rummel, 60, of Youngstown, Ohio, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023.
Kevin was born Sept. 4, 1962, in Ligonier, a son of the late Lester B. and Dolan (Leonard) Rummel.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 5:00 am
Kevin was born Sept. 4, 1962, in Ligonier, a son of the late Lester B. and Dolan (Leonard) Rummel.
Kevin was born Sept. 4, 1962, in Ligonier, a son of the late Lester B. and Dolan (Leonard) Rummel.
Prior to his illness, he was employed as a carpenter. Kevin enjoyed hunting for morel mushrooms in the spring and watching Steeler games.
Kevin is survived his brother, Rodney (Tracey) Rummel; sister, Suzanne (Steve) Barron; nieces, Mindy Barron and Cassie Rummel, and nephew, Robert Barron.
Private interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
