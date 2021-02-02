Kevin Ramsey Ottenberg Sr., 66, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
He was born March 23, 1954, in Latrobe, a son of the late Merle Ottenberg Sr. and Dolores (Ramsey) Ottenberg.
Prior to retirement in 2009, Kevin taught mill carpentry at Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center for 33 years. He also owned and operated the former Master Wood Works in Latrobe. He had a passion for woodworking and enjoyed travelling, golfing and bowling.
Kevin is survived by three children, Tanya M. Schwab (David) of Irwin, Kevin R. Ottenberg Jr. (Robin) of Scottdale and Albert J. Ottenberg (Gwen) of Wichita, Kansas; five grandchildren, Jocelyn, Ariana, Zachary, Brayden and Aniya, and his brother, Merle Ottenberg (Marian) of Tennessee.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier Street, Latrobe. Please observe CDC guidelines while visiting the funeral home by wearing a mask and social distancing. Occupancy limitations will also be in place. Thank you for your understanding during these challenging times.
A private service and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
