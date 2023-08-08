Kevin M. Smith, 61, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home.
Born Sept. 30, 1961, in Misawa, Japan, he was a son of Girard V. “Sam” Smith and Eleanor A. Lazur Smith of Latrobe.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Kevin M. Smith, 61, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at his home.
Born Sept. 30, 1961, in Misawa, Japan, he was a son of Girard V. “Sam” Smith and Eleanor A. Lazur Smith of Latrobe.
Kevin was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. He was a graduate of Clelian Heights, Greensburg, and in 1983, he participated in the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kevin had been a longtime resident of Passavant Homes, where he enjoyed watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates, and keeping score of the games. He will be lovingly remembered for his infectious laugh that brought so much joy.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Alice Smith and Steve and Anna Lazur; aunts Geraldine Miller and Janet Davis, and an uncle, Richard Lazur.
In addition to his parents, Kevin is survived by two brothers, David P. Smith and his wife, Melissa, of Latrobe and Todd V. Smith and his wife, Jackie, of Georgia; his nieces and nephews, Nick, Michaela, Samantha, Alexis and Nathan, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 4 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Private interment will be at St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Bradenville.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.