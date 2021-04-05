Kerry Lynn Long, 52, of Unity Township died Monday, March 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born Sept. 15, 1968, in Latrobe, the son of Richard Upholster Sr. and wife, Cindy, of Derry and the late Barbara (Musnug) Haase.
Kerry was a 1986 graduate of the Ligonier Valley High School. He worked at Lesleh Precision Inc. as a machinist. Kerry enjoyed machine work, mushroom hunting and playing guitar.
Besides his mother, he is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Upholster Jr.
Beside his father, Kerry is survived by his son, Tyler M. Long of Latrobe; four sisters, Connie Long of Latrobe, Shelly Upholster of Robinson, Rachelle Upholtzer of Greensburg and Deanna Duffey and her husband, Brandon, of Blairsville, and one niece, one nephew and many friends.
Services for Kerry will be private for his family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc., Derry, with funeral arrangements.
