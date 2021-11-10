Kerry Griffith Byers, 71, of Ligonier passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born April 18, 1950, in Ligonier to the late Kenneth W. and Oleta L. (Griffith) Byers.
Kerry was a retired machinist for Ceratizit USA Inc., formerly Newcomer Products Inc., of Derry Township with 35 years of service. He was a Methodist by faith. He was a former volunteer with The Salvation Army; a current board member of the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association; spent 45 years serving in various capacities with the Waterford Volunteer Fire Department, and was a longtime Lionel train enthusiast.
He served in the Pennsylvania National Guard from 1968 to 1975.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Byers.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Lynn C. Gamble Byers; two children, Kelly S. Allen (Christopher) of Somerset and Joshua D. Byers (Elizabeth) of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Kiersten Oleta Allen, Madison Kerry Allen, Gretchen Lee Allen, Addyson Blackely Byers and Colin Benjamin Byers, as well as his beloved cat, Bones.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier, PA 15658, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, with Pastor Eric Raygor officiating.
Burial will follow in Menoher Memorial Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
Ligonier Township VFD Co. 1, Waterford, Station 44, will conduct a memorial service 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Helping Hearts & Healing Tails, P.O. Box 42, Stahlstown, PA 15687, or the Ligonier Valley Rail Road Association, 3032 Idlewild Hill Lane, Ligonier, PA 15658.
