Kent C. Geary, 77, of Derry Township passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Born in Latrobe, he is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Teresa and Sandra; granddaughter, Janelle (Paul) and their children, Avery and Riley; sister Ann Kruzynski and her children, Greg (Jodi), Mark (Elaine), Amy (Brian) and Beth (Fred), and sister-in-law, Pat Geary and her children, Debbie (Steve) and Tom.

Kent was predeceased by his parents, Thomas A. and Ella Mae Geary; his brother, Tom B.; sister Donna, and brother-in-law, Edwin Kruzynski.

There are no services scheduled at this time, according to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317.