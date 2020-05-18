Kenny Ray Yeckel, 46, of Latrobe passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born July 22, 1973, in Jeannette, he was a son of Renee J. (Bowery) Louviere, and her husband, Nelson J. Jr. “Buddy Lou,” of Latrobe, and Kenneth R. Yeckel and his wife, Theresa, of Jeannette.
Kenny had been employed as a brick layer, and had done masonry and welding work. He enjoyed shooting pool and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Kenny was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elsie and Robert Yeckel, and Joan and Marlyn Bowery.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Phyllis R. (Mahkovic) Yeckel, of Latrobe; two daughters, Samantha Yeckel of Drybridge, Georgia, and Alyssa Yeckel of New Alexandria; his stepchildren, Cody Finnigan of Latrobe, Nick Finnigan of Latrobe, Micheal Haubrich, and his wife, Krista, of Grapeville, Nancy Haubrich of New Kensington and Richard Haubrich Jr. and his wife, Shana, of Florida; several step-grandchildren; one sister, Rachel Yeckel of Latrobe; one brother, Adam Yeckel of Buffalo, New York; two nieces, Chevale Phillips and Harley Sessi; a nephew, Troy Yeckel, and his special friend, his “brother” Scott Patrick and his wife, Julie.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services.
Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
