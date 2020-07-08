Kenneth W. Luttner, 90, of Latrobe passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Loyalhanna Senior Suites.
Born Dec. 28, 1929, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Homer and Mary (Painter) Luttner.
Kenneth was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, where he was a former usher, Shepherd Shop volunteer and served on the property committee for 30 years. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Kennametal. He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post No. 982. Kenneth will be lovingly remembered for his devotion to God and his family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan (Sipe) Luttner; three brothers, D. Rhey, Robert and C. Clifford Luttner, and three sisters, Hazel Luttner, Betty Patterson and Marilyn Marshall.
Kenneth is survived by his four children, Debra Luttner of Syracuse, New York, Kevin Luttner and his wife, Deborah, of Latrobe, the Rev. Susan Luttner of Latrobe and Joan Harrison and her husband, John, of St. Michael’s, Maryland; two sisters, Helen Mullen, of Latrobe and Patricia Weber, of Pottstown, and four grandchildren, Jeffrey Luttner and his wife, Ashley, Mary Luttner, Alena Luttner and Anna Harrison.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no public viewing. Services and interment are private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
