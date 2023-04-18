Kenneth R. Laughlin, 74, of Atlantic, Derry Township, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born March 6, 1949, in Latrobe, a son of the late Homer Clifford and Rosemary Ann (Marron) Laughlin.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Kenneth R. Laughlin, 74, of Atlantic, Derry Township, died Saturday, April 15, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born March 6, 1949, in Latrobe, a son of the late Homer Clifford and Rosemary Ann (Marron) Laughlin.
Prior to retirement, Kenny was a foreman at Penn Line and a self-employed farmer. He was a member of the Derry-Unity Baseball team in the 1970s and ’80s, Latrobe-Derry Old Timers Baseball League, Derry Rod and Gun Club, Derry Ukrainian Club, FJ Bow and Gun Club, New Derry Sportsmen, and the White House in Loyalhanna. Kenny enjoyed hunting, machine bowling, and pool.
Besides his parents, Kenny was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene M. Ray Laughlin, in 2019 and his son Donald A. Laughlin.
Kenny is survived by his three sons, Scott A. Laughlin of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Timothy E. Laughlin of Atlantic and Kenneth “Todd” Laughlin of Derry; eight brothers and sisters, Henry Laughlin and wife Veronica of Huber Heights, Ohio, Richard Laughlin and wife Peggy of New Alexandria, Kathleen Debnar of Chandler, Arizona, Clifford Laughlin and wife Sue of Blairsville, Theresa Laughlin of Berwyn Heights, Maryland, Margaret Ostach and husband William of Blairsville, Mary Rectenwald and husband Martin of New Alexandria and Patrick Laughlin and wife Sue of Derry, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Family will receive friends for Kenny’s Life Celebration 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627 (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will be held for Kenny 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the funeral home with Pastor Matthew Gross officiating.
Interment will be in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
The family is having a funeral luncheon following the funeral from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Derry Ukrainian Club.
The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers who helped Kenny through his sickness.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented