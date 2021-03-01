Kenneth Paul Pfeifer Jr., 69, formerly of Latrobe, passed away on Jan. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Born July 23, 1951, in Latrobe, he was the son of Betty Lou (Burkhart) Pfeifer of Wilmington, Ohio, and the late Kenneth P. Pfeifer Sr.
Kenneth graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 1969 and then attended Edinboro State College in Erie until his career path changed to an enlistment into the U.S. Air Force.
Kenneth honorably served his country for 20 years as an Aerospace Ground Equipment Technician. He served during both Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm. He was instrumental in the development and maintenance of the Stealth Bomber aircraft. After retirement from the service, Ken went to work in HVAC sales and supply until his retirement in 2016. Kenneth was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Latrobe.
Ken was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He shared many adventures with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He was a lifetime Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan (Marcinkowski) Pfeifer; his daughters, Jaime Lyn Luddon (Anthony) of Glendale, Arizona, Erin Sue Brill (Brian) and son, Kenneth Frank Pfeifer of Las Vegas, Nevada; seven grandchildren; mother, Betty Lou Pfeifer, and sister, Kathy Giacobbi of Wilmington, Ohio, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth P. Pfeifer Sr.; brothers, Darrell Pfeifer and Kevin Pfeifer; sister-in-law, Connie Pfeifer, and brother-in-law, Gary Giacobbi.
Services with full military honors and interment will be held March 12 in Southern Nevada Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.
Contributions in Kenneth’s memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
