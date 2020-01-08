Kenneth M. Baker, 90, of Blairsville passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana, Pennsylvania.
The son of Robert M. and Edna (Lockard) Baker, he was born Nov. 3, 1929, in Homer City.
Ken was a member of the First Baptist Church, Blairsville. He was also a member of Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 95, a life member of the Historical Society of the Blairsville Area, the NRA, the North American Fishing Club, BPOE Lodge 406, Blairsville, and the FOE Aerie 1488, Blairsville.
He graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1947, and retired from Latrobe Die Casting Co. after 27 years. He also worked for Volkswagen, New Stanton, for 11 years and Latrobe Plastics Co. for six years.
Surviving are his son, Daniel A. Baker (Bonnie) of Farmington; daughter, Susan Jozefowicz (Arthur) of Plum; stepsons, R. Craig Miller (Linda) and C. Mark Miller (Mary Jo), all of Blairsville; grandchildren, Eric Baker (Janel), Lynn Murray, Jason Jozefowicz (Belinda) and Jessica Jozefowicz; step-grandchildren, Nick Miller (Christina), Nathan and Patrick Miller; four great-grandchildren; sister, Joan E. Marsh of Latrobe, and many nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, who raised him, Phylis Rogers Baker; his wife of 19 years, Geraldine Buterbaugh Miller Baker, who died in 2019, and his first wife, Inez Kerr Baker.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Russell Whitfield officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
