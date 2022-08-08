Kenneth Jackman Planinsek, 62, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at his home surrounded by family and friends following a valiant battle with cancer.
Born June 30, 1960, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Edward V. Planinsek Sr. and Janet Jackman Planinsek.
Ken was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. A proud graduate of St. Vincent College, he had been employed with Westmoreland Transit and previously held upper management positions with the Tribune-Review, The News & Observer of Raleigh, along with several other publications.
Ken was an incredible husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin and friend who had a sincere love and appreciation for family and friends. An excellent cook, he was proud to have been a chili cook-off and wine tasting champion multiple times. He was a gracious and welcoming host who loved having friends and family to his home.
Ken had many interests, including a deep appreciation of music and a love of gardening. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed coordinating golf trips for his friends, and was fortunate enough to have two holes-in-one. He also enjoyed traveling and camping. For many years, he carried on the tradition he started of decorating and lighting a Christmas tree with the help of his family on the Youngstown Ridge for all to enjoy.
Both courageous and strong, optimistic and caring, he always found the good in everyone and was one of the most honest people you could meet. He’ll be lovingly remembered for his great sense of humor and his excellent storytelling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, David W. Planinsek and Michael D. “Mick” Planinsek; his in-laws, Joseph F. Smith Sr. and Norma J. Smith; a brother-in-law, Greg Walkauskas; a niece, Jennifer Fuchs, and a nephew, Chase Tappe.
Ken is survived by his wife of 16 years, Beth Smith Planinsek of Latrobe; four children, Bernie J. Lynch and his fiancée, Sarah Varker, of Dallas, Texas, Kali A. Lynch of Columbus, Ohio, Patrick A. Lynch and his fiancée, Rachel O’Keefe, of Pittsburgh and Sean Michael Lynch of Latrobe; his brothers and sisters, Ed Planinsek Jr. and wife Marilyn and children Maddie and Evan, Lisa Singer and husband Marty and children Jimmy, Jenny and Jacob, Lori Rodgers and husband Shawn and daughter Natalie, and Nina Enfinger and husband Billy and children Amelia, Will, Joshua and Sam; his sisters-in-law Cindy Planinsek and children David, Abby and husband Adam and children Bennett and Jackman and Wendy Planinsek and children Lizzy and Lexie; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Karen Mussari and husband Chuck and children Elizabeth, CJ and wife Liza, Jonathan and wife Tammy and families, Alan B. Smith and wife Carol and children Sean and wife Anne, Laramie and husband Mike, Stephanie and husband Rick and families, Pamela Walkauskas and children Tonya and husband Glen, Stephen and wife Janine and families, Joseph F. Smith Jr. and wife Barb and children Faith and husband Rusty, Michele and husband Dan, Joey and wife Abbey, Abbey and husband Zach and families, Sharon Disipio and children Angela, Rachel, Danny and wife Sasha and families, Terri Lynn and children JB, Ryan Beth and husband Marc and families, Cindy Tappe and husband Michael and children Zachary and wife Jehan, Jake and wife Jamie, Luke and wife Sarah and families, John Smith and wife Mari and children Brandon and wife Jess, Amanda, Tyler and families, and Michael P. Smith and wife Emily and his children Caleb and Hannah.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at the Hillman Cancer Center in Shadyside and the Arnold Palmer Pavilion in Unity Township for their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 3 to 8 p.m. Monday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of Sacred Heart Rosary Society will recite the rosary 2:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 328, Youngstown, PA 15696, and/or The Annual Planinsek Fishing Derby in care of Cindy Planinsek.
