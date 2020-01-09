Kenneth J. DeMichela, 92, of Latrobe died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Feb. 5, 1927, in Herminie and was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
Prior to retirement, Ken worked for Mark Lines/Laidlaw then worked in maintenance at Greensburg Alliance Church and was currently a shuttle driver at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport. He was a member of Ligonier Alliance Church and one of the founding members of Rillton VFD.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon E. Weatherton DeMichela; his son, K. Bruce DeMichela of North Huntingdon Township, and two sisters-in-law, Judy Kita of Derry and Carol Johnston of Latrobe.
Friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday with the Rev. Larry C. McDonnell officiating.
Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
