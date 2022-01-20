Kenneth H. Curtis, 81, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at his home.
Born April 27, 1940, in Mount Pleasant, he was a son of the late Jacob and Elva (Walker) Curtis.
Prior to his retirement, Ken was employed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a supervisor for the Greensburg Employment Office.
Ken was a U.S. veteran, having served in the Air Force. He was a member of American Legion Post 982, and he enjoyed golfing and bowling.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dale Curtis, and two sisters, Barbara Jane Klimchock and Dorothy Jolene Knopsnyder.
Ken is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy L. DeAngelo Curtis of Latrobe; daughter, Alana L. Capo and her husband, Geoffrey, of Latrobe; son, Kenneth J. Curtis and his wife, Bonnie, of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Adam M. Capo and fiancée Christine Gates, Alex R. Capo and Anthony J. Capo, and six great-grandchildren, Logan, Grace, Hope, Owen, Clayton and Khlover.
There will be no public visitations.
Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
