Kenneth E. Solomon, 70, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Loyalhanna Care Center.
He was born Aug. 23, 1951, in Latrobe, a son of the late Alex and Marie (Marsh) Solomon.
Ken was a U.S. Army and National Guard veteran. He loved auto dirt track racing and work was his life.
He is survived by his wife, Carla S. Kirschner Solomon; his children, Michael Solomon, Matthew Solomon (Brittanie) and Sonia McGrady (Brandon); two sisters, Janet Shaffor and Denise Kurtz; a sister-in-law, Judy Solomon; three grandchildren, Michael J., Isabella and Harper, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brother, David Solomon, and a grandson, Holden Solomon.
A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. till noon Monday, July 18, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
The Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a service 11:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be placed at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
