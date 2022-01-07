Kenneth D. Shean Sr., 89, of Derry passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home.
He was born Dec. 24, 1932, in Derry, a son of the late Dennis and Georgia (Doran) Shean.
Kenneth worked for the Ligonier Acme and Foodland for more than 32 years. He was a member of Derry Presbyterian Church and liked cooking for church banquets.
He and his wife worked hand and hand at the Ligonier Camp and Conference Center, and he was proud of the work he did there. He always loved football, especially the Steelers.
Ken is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sarah Claycomb Shean; four children, Brenda Ringler (Skip) of Johnstown, Kenneth Shean Jr. of Derry, Paul Shean (Barbara) of Derry and Lawrence Shean (Paula) of Derry; five grandchildren, Jason Smith, Brett Smith (Jennifer), Edward Shean (Kylie), Andrea Shean (CJ) and Jesse Shean; six great-grand-children, Hailey, Sophia, Jackson, Kamden, Zoie and Paisley, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by eight siblings, Lawrence, Dorothy, Michael, Audra, Georgia, Ruth, Dennis and Leonard.
Family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, with the Rev. John J. McClure officiating.
Private interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
