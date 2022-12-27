Kenneth D. Mowl, 83, of Derry Township, formerly of Greensburg and Scenery Hill, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
He was born March 2, 1939, in Cokeburg, a son of the late Kenneth and Olive (Hart) Mowl.
Ken served in the U.S. Army. He was an active member of Good Shepherd Evangelical Lutheran Church, Greensburg (Hempfield Township), and grew up attending Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Scenery Hill. Prior to retirement he worked as secretary-treasurer at Allegheny Power. He loved softball and played for several regional travel teams over the years. He was also an avid golfer and a passionate Pittsburgh sports fan (especially the Penguins!). Ken enjoyed history and was dedicated to learning and sharing his family’s genealogy.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Mowl.
Ken is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dixie Lee Moreland Mowl; three children, Amy S. (Christopher) Fauth of Greensburg, Kenneth D. (Bethany) Mowl II of Bethel Park and Christopher L. Mowl of Middletown; five grand-children, Tyler J. Fauth, Daniel K. Mowl, Grace E. Mowl, Lydia K. Mowl and Addison O. Mowl; a brother, Russell (Leta) Mowl of Scenery Hill; a sister, Karen Naddeo of Eighty Four; a sister-in-law, Diane Mowl of Amity, and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved cat, Lucy, who was always loyally by his side.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Additional visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 21 Church Road, Scenery Hill.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the church.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
