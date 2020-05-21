Kenneth B. Rhodes, 77, of Greencastle, formerly of Derry, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at his home with his wife by his side after a short battle with ALS.
He was born June 10, 1942, to the late R. Kenneth and Ruby Rhodes. He graduated from Derry Area High School in 1960. He married the love of his life, Darla, on Sept. 19, 1964. He graduated from Penn State University in 1964 with a bachelor’s degree, 1965 with a master’s degree and then in 1980, he received his Ph.D., all in agriculture education.
Ken started his career becoming the first horticulture teacher at the high school level in Pennsylvania in Willow Grove in 1965. He later taught at the Johnstown Vo-Tech. He taught horticulture at Derry Area High School from 1970-99. He received many awards over the course of his teaching career. He loved students and influenced many.
He was an ordained minister and was the founder of the Fellowship Quartet. Ken always viewed singing as a part of God’s call on his life. While in high school and college, he sang with the Chestnut Ridge Quartet in western Pennsylvania. When he moved to the Philadelphia area, he sang with the Prospectors Quartet for five years. In 1988, he formed the Fellowship Vocal Band which eventually became the Fellowship Quartet. He was vice president and treasurer of the Pennsylvania Southern Gospel Music Association.
Ken retired from teaching in 1999 and purchased Friendship Village Campground and Retirement Community in Bedford. As a licensed and ordained minister, Ken loved to preach and teach the word of God. He ministered in Derry and Bedford.
Ken and Darla retired in 2018 and moved from Friendship Village to enjoy the country life. They have three children and 17 grandchildren. He loved tractors, baseball, RVing and Penn State football.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Darla (McKlveen) Rhodes; three children, Kimberly (Rhodes) Sublett, wife of Stacy Sublett of State College, Randall Rhodes, husband of Jodi (Sulkosky) Rhodes of Greencastle, and Erin (Rhodes) Montgomery, wife of Josiah Montgomery of Columbiana, Ohio; 17 grandchildren ranging from 4 years old to 24 years old; his mother-in-law, Jean McKlveen, and sister-in-law, Donna (McKlveen) Yoder.
Private interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Greencastle.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, #260, Ambler, PA 19002 in honor of Ken Rhodes.
