Kenneth A. Cogan, of Latrobe, died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at his home as peacefully as he lived.
He was the retired president and business manager of LIUNA Local 1357 and fought, supported and advocated for every union cardholder he met. Kenneth was an avid outdoorsman. He loved being in the trees and hunting with his brother Gregg. He was dedicated to health and fitness, enjoyed music and gardening, and was proud of his Irish heritage. Most importantly, Kenneth was beautiful! A devoted son, brother, husband and father. Do not remember him with tears, but with smiles and laughter. That is what Kenneth would want.
He was a son of the late Laura Jean (Carney) Liebermann, and her husband, Richard, of Latrobe, and the late Kenneth E. Cogan and his wife, Jane, of Crosby.
Left to cherish Kenneth’s memory are his wife, Lois Michelle Marko Cogan of Latrobe; his son, Kenneth J. Cogan of Coraopolis; his baby angel from heaven, his daughter, Caroline Marie Oka Cogan; his only living brother and best friend, Gregg E. Cogan, and Rita Shirey of Latrobe; his sisters, Denise L. (Cogan) Blackman and her husband, Haile, of Pasadena, California, Debra M. Walker and her husband, John, of HazelHurst, Deanna L. Cogan of Sierra Madre, California, and Amy Shaw and her husband, Kevin, of Slippery Rock; his brother-in-law, Michael Marko and his wife, Carol, of Greensburg, and his uncle Robert Cogan of Bellwood.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gary W. Cogan, and his in-laws, Paul F. and Lois E. (Kowalsky) Marko.
There were no public visitations. Services and interment were private at Greensburg Catholic Cemetery and officiated by the Very Rev. Earl J. Henry, OSB.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
“Let me tell you goodbye doesn’t mean we’ll never be together again.”
