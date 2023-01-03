Ken T. McCracken, 73, a longtime Latrobe resident and businessman, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida.
January 3, 2023
Ken T. McCracken, 73, a longtime Latrobe resident and businessman, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida.
He was born July 14, 1949, in Ligonier, the son of the late Dorothy A. and Ken E. McCracken.
Ken retired after 51 years as the owner/agent of McCracken Insurance Agency in Latrobe, moving to Siesta Key, Florida, in October 2022.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, Justin S. in 2008 and Ryan D. in 2009.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Gallatin McCracken; three sisters, Arlene and husband KJ Collamer, Bonnie and husband Wayne Ray and JoAn and husband Stan Treskovich; brother-in-law David Gallatin and wife Marie; many nephews, nieces and extended family members, and countless friends.
While he was an avid golfer and member of Ligonier Country Club, Ken’s greatest joy was time spent with family and friends. “Uncle Chip” to many, “Uncle Beet” to a few and “Kenny” to others, his warm hugs, ornery laugh, welcoming spirit, clever and goofy wit, and generosity will be his lasting memory.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A Life Celebration will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Ryan McCracken Memorial Scholarship at Savannah College of Art and Design, P.O. Box 3146, Savannah, GA 31402-9882.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartmangrazianofuneralhome.com.
