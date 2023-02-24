Ken Burd, 74, of Fremont, California, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home Dec. 30, 2022.
Ken was born March 21, 1948, to Agnes and George Burd in Latrobe.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Ken Burd, 74, of Fremont, California, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his own home Dec. 30, 2022.
Ken was born March 21, 1948, to Agnes and George Burd in Latrobe.
After graduating from Derry Area Senior High School in 1966, he went on to study accounting at Lycoming College.
After graduating, he started his first job as an accountant in New York at Stauffer Chemical Co. The company transferred him to California, where he continued his career in accounting for the next 40 years.
In 1971, he met his future wife, Kathy, in San Francisco. They went on to marry a year later, beginning a 50-year marriage. In 1979, they had their first and only child, Michelle.
Ken retired from Takara Sake in Berkeley in 2010 and spent his remaining years traveling, helping care for his grandchildren and watching as many sports as possible (go Steelers!).
Ken was predeceased by his mother, Agnes Burd; father, George Burd, and brother Barry Burd.
Ken is survived by his wife, Kathy Burd; daughter, Michelle Vilkins; son-in-law, Jeremy Vilkins; grandson, Brayden Vilkins; granddaughter, Haley Vilkins; brother Joe Burd; sister-in-law, Sandy Burd, and sister, Linda Burd.
Ken felt strongly about donating to charities and giving to those less fortunate. Should you choose to make a donation in his memory, his grandchildren have chosen the following two organizations: The Milo Foundation and Kids Against Hunger.
Arrangements entrusted to Grissom’s Chapel & Mortuary, San Lorenzo, CA 94580.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented