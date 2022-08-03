Keith E. Lewis, 69, of Latrobe was led by St. Joseph from this earthly life to eternal life Thursday, July 28, 2022.
He was the son of the late Donald R. and Donna M. (McMahen) Lewis.
Keith was baptized April 5, 1953, and received into the Catholic Church April 3, 1999. He was a member of Holy Family Church in Latrobe, where he served as lector, homebound and Eucharistic minister, was a member of the Holy Name Society, and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940. Keith had a beautiful faith journey that led him to the traditional Latin Mass where he developed a deep appreciation of sacred Gregorian chant. He grew even closer to Our Lord and Our Blessed Mother through his cross of Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia.
Keith is survived by his loving wife, Shari Piper Lewis, and their son Eric Lewis, both of whom were his main caregivers throughout his illness; sons Kevin (Jenna) Lewis and Rob (Mallory) Lewis; sister, Bonnie (Frank) McCarthy; brothers-in-law, Mark (Cheryl) Piper and Craig (Cheri) Piper; grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Thomas “Hap” and Yvonne Piper.
Keith worked in radiology at Latrobe Hospital prior to pursuing full-time self–employment. Keith was a nationally known photographer operating his business in Latrobe since 1983. His sense of humor and easygoing personality were appreciated by many stressed brides. Countless precious memories were captured through the lens of his camera. Photographing thousands of people, he was privileged to meet and capture the image of notables including Arnold Palmer, Govs. Sarah Palin and Tom Ridge, and many Steelers over the years. Keith was honored to have photographed many historical artifacts from St. Vincent Archabbey and Monastery. Having met the standards of excellence, the Professional Photographers of America conferred upon Keith the Certified Professional Photographer designation in 1991, Master of Photography degree in 2000 and Photographic Craftsman degree in 2003. He received many photography awards throughout his career, the most prestigious being the Fuji Masterpiece Award, and the Kodak Gallery Award for photographic excellence. Fuji deemed his print “Falling in Love Again” of such exceptional quality that it was used in its international marketing materials. The image was of his elderly parents, which made this award even more special for Keith. As an Affiliate Print Judge, he judged in more than 13 states and served as jury foreman on several occasions. Keith served as president of the Professional Photographers of Pennsylvania in 2003 and on the board of governors at both Triangle Photographers Association and Triangle Institute of Professional Photographers. He was passionate about promoting his profession by mentoring many aspiring photographers, the most important being his son Eric, who is a photographer.
Many will remember Keith as a talented drummer in three different bands: Wonderin’ Kind, Karma, and Saginaw. He was awed by flight and obtained his private pilot’s license in 1991. He was nominated for Officer of the Year in 2011 by Arnold Palmer Regional Airport for his security services. Keith became a Pennsylvania State Constable in 2010, carrying out the duties of prisoner transport, serving warrants, subpoenas and summons in Westmoreland, Fayette and Allegheny counties. He also served on the District 12 Republican Committee for many years. Keith knew that all the earthly accolades were nothing in comparison to his eternal reward. +JMJ.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Holy Name Society will recite the rosary 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in Holy Family Church, Latrobe.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to My Choice Medical Clinic, 660 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601; Clelian Heights, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601, or to St. Emma Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601.
