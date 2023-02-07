Kaye Zies Blower, 84, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Walden’s View of North Huntingdon Township.
Born March 3, 1938, in Grindstone, she was a daughter of the late William B. and Blanche E. (Stewart) Zies and was raised in Brownsville.
Kaye was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church. For more than 50 years, she had been the owner and operator of Kaye’s Beauty Shop.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ray K. Zies.
Kaye is survived by her husband of 66 years, Daniel R. Blower Jr. of Latrobe; son, Daniel W. Blower of Latrobe; daughter, Kerry L. Zuchegno and her husband, David, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Krista McRae and her husband, Phillip, Kaley Henry and her husband, Michael, and Kelsey Peschel and her husband, Wesley; seven great-grand-children, Lucy, Ty, Kayden, Dylan, Emma, Adley and Amelia, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Wise officiating.
Private interment will be at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
