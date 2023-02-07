Kaye Zies Blower

Kaye Zies Blower, 84, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Walden’s View of North Huntingdon Township.

Born March 3, 1938, in Grindstone, she was a daughter of the late William B. and Blanche E. (Stewart) Zies and was raised in Brownsville.