Kathy Ann (Zahratka) Fennell, 64, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 23, 1956, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Cecelia (Cohen) Zahratka.
Prior to her retirement, she was a caseworker for the Department of Welfare. Kathy enjoyed crochet and will be remembered for a loving personality.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Cecelia Jane Reese and Bernadette Mensch.
Kathy is survived by her husband, William F. Fennell of Latrobe; two sons, John Charles Sheetz Jr. and his wife, Lorraine, of Greensburg and Christian Lee Sheetz and his wife, Donna, of Latrobe; one brother, Edward J. Zahratka and his wife, Pam, of Mount Pleasant; three sisters, Marie Spezziale and her husband, John “Larky”, of Arizona, Sara Priester and her husband, Victor, of Jeannette and EddieJo Deithorn of Hempfield Township; four grandchildren, Dakota Sheetz and his fiancé, Rebecca, Scott Sheetz and his fiancé, Samantha, Jakob Eckenrode and Elana Eckenrode; three great-granddaughters, Alice, Juliet and Isabelle, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Almon Birt officiating.
Interment will follow at Coles Cemetery, Derry.
