Kathryn Marie Bell Conlin of Greensburg passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.
Kathy entered this world on March 26, 1949, with a larger-than-life personality that never faded. She was born the daughter of Mary Ann (Rausei) and Leo Bell.
She grew up in Greensburg, attending Greensburg Central Catholic High School for a year before eventually graduating from Hempfield Area Senior High School. She became the first of her family to attend college and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh. It was at Pitt where she earned her teaching degree and met her husband.
Upon graduation, she worked as a student teacher at Taylor Allderdice High School in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. While there, she secured the job that would become her career. As a social studies/world cultures teacher at Greater Latrobe High School for 35 years, she educated and impacted countless lives. Her classrooms offered students the perfect learning environment where humor and fun were welcome, but discipline loomed for pupils who crossed the line and took it too far. Every family trip out in public included a current or former student greeting us with a “What’s up, Mrs. Conlin!”
That toughness and exuberance Kathy possessed was never more prominently displayed than in her most important job, that as a mother. She taught her two boys manners, responsibility and most importantly an unwavering work ethic. She instilled a sense of confidence in them at an early age that helped them grow into adults.
Kathy flawlessly held together a household with two boys, two dogs and two cats. Summers were full of adventures to the beach, to local pools and to the movies. She never grew tired of packing the minivan full of baseball, basketball and football teammates and carting them to and from games. On many days for 20 years, the Conlin household had most of the neighborhood or school children in it. She welcomed and encouraged this, usually whipping up some cupcakes or brownies to feed the crowd.
Kathy was intensely proud of her home and kept it impeccably decorated in preparation to host family holidays. She truly valued her friendships. She traveled extensively with friends and family, vacationing in Greece just a few months ago. She was a Pitt and Fordham football fan like no other. She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Larry Bell.
She is survived by her husband, James Joseph Conlin III “Jim”; her sons, James Joseph Conlin IV “Tad” and wife Erin of Shadyside and Joseph “Joe” Conlin and wife Karen of Connecticut; her sister and best friend, Betty Eisaman (John); niece and nephew Adrienne Faight and Benjamin Eisaman; great-niece Gabriella Faight, along with many other cousins, nieces and nephews. She adored many family pets over the years, most recently her loving cat, Simon, and dog, Henry, who were by her side at the end. She cherished beloved grandchildren, Hannah, Kathryn, Fitzpatrick and Emily, who always looked forward to Grandma’s legendarily delicious turkey dinners, holiday pies and cookies. We have the recipes to recreate them, but they will never taste quite the same. Kathy will forever be missed by her loving family and friends.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg.
Prayers will begin 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 1011 Mount Pleasant Road, Greensburg.
Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County.
