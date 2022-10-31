Kathryn L. Volpe Patrick, 96, of Derry passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at Mountain View Senior Living, Hempfield Township.
Born March 31, 1926, in Slickville, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy Mae (Clark) Volpe.
Kathryn was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville. She had been the owner of the former Kay Patrick’s Custom Drapes. She enjoyed traveling, dancing, playing cards and flower gardening.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 60 years, Andy Patrick; a son-in-law, Thomas W. Hoffmann; four brothers, Jack, John, James and Glenn Volpe; an infant brother, Frank Volpe, and two sisters, Margaret Miley and Doris Smith.
Kathryn is survived by her son, Frank A. Patrick and his wife, Rebecca, of Lincoln, Nebraska; daughter, Darlene P. Hoffmann of Latrobe; two sisters, Martha O’Barto of Superior and Violet Bailey of Mooresville, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Trevor Maher and his wife, Carla, Ryan Maher, Kelly Goetschkes, James O’Neil and his wife, Erica, and Jason O’Neil and his wife, Kirsten; 10 great-grand-children, Macy, Parker, Abby, Keoni, Claire, Nic, Caroline, Paige, Jack and Cooper, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Redstone Hospice for their wonderful care.
Family and friends were received 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Divine Liturgy was celebrated 10 a.m. Monday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment followed in St. Mary’s Byzantine Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Byzantine Church, 112 St. Mary’s Way, Bradenville, PA 15620.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
