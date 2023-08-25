Kathryn A. “Kasie” Wilt, 99, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at her home.
She was born March 10, 1924, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Edward Tudor Edwards and Eleanor Sterling Edwards.
Kasie was married to Richard “Dick” Wilt in 1944. She attended Bryn Mawr College and later transferred to the University of Pittsburgh. Her husband, Dick, graduated from Pitt and immediately was sent to war. Upon coming home from the war they started their family. Their daughter, Katy, was born in 1948 and son, Dicky, in 1952.
Kasie was an artist while Dick worked at the Tribune-Review, where he soon became president and publisher. He always dreamed of having horses so they started a stable, where they raised quarter horses. Katy, Dicky and Dick showed the horses, while Kasie had an exceptional eye and critiqued their riding until they all became quite exceptional riders. They traveled out West and purchased horses from some of the top working ranches. They eventually purchased the Saddle Shop in Ligonier, which Kasie ran, while also concentrating on her art work.
After her daughter Katy left home and married Bill Steele upon her graduation from Slippery Rock University, the two of them started their own horse farm. Her son, Dicky, was then attending the University of Arizona, so Dick and Kasie bought a little 10-acre ranch near there and spent the winters in Arizona, riding in the desert.
Dick then retired from the Tribune-Review, and he and Kasie started a new hobby. Dick carved decoys, and Kasie painted them. Together they turned out beautiful carvings with their combined exceptional talent, and they traveled around to shows selling them. They were an exceptional couple whose family loved and admired deeply.
In addition to her parents, Kasie was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Wilt, in 2016. He was 94. She was also predeceased by her sister, Eleanor Gadd; her brother, Edward Edwards, and two half sisters, Marion Zenk and Louise Klingensmith.
Kasie is survived by her daughter, Katy Steele and her husband, Bill; her son, Dicky Wilt and his wife, Mary; four grandchildren, Kara O’Connor, Wes Steele (Holli), Anna Mangione (Mike) and Anthony Wilt; eight great- grandchildren, Dylan and Brody Steele, Casey, Asher and Kierston O’Connor, Lillie and Jonathan Mangione and Malana Cash, and a sister-in-law, Barbara Reiner.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or online at www.afashelter.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
