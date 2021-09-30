Kathleen Robb Dick, 84, of Unity Township died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at home.
She was born Feb. 3, 1937, in Derry, a daughter of the late Robert H. Robb Sr. and Bernice Irene Squibbs Robb.
Kathleen was part of Derry High School Class of 1956. Prior to retirement, she was a certified nursing assistant. Kathleen was a member of Armbrust Wesleyan Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald F. Dick; two sons, Richard R. and Howard Dick; her sister, Sue Ann Palacki; a brother, Robert H. Ankney Jr., and two half brothers, Merle and Dickie Ankney.
She is survived by two sons, Donald and wife Pam of Springboro and David Dick of Latrobe; two daughters-in-law, Tina Dick and Sissy Greman; eight grand-children; eight great-grand-children; two brothers, the Rev. A. James Ankney and Lloyd Ankney; two half brothers, Robert and Wayne Ankney, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday with her brother the Rev. A. James Ankney officiating.
Interment will follow in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
Commented