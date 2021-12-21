Kathleen M. Jones Klimchock, 53, of Greensburg went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She suffered from COVID.
She was born Jan. 17, 1968, in Portage, daughter of Lowell E. and Marlene (Krinjeck) Jones.
Kathleen was twice married; first to James Ambrose on June 5, 1993. He passed away May 3, 1999. She then married John M. Klimchock on May 26, 2017, who passed away Dec. 4, 2021.
Surviving are her parents, an aunt and uncle, and numerous cousins.
Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, Martin P. Jones, in 1972.
Kathy was a graduate of Claysburg-Kimmel High School, The Pennsylvania State University with a bachelor’s degree and St. Francis University with a master’s degree. She was employed as a certified tax accountant by Ayco Tax Division of Goldman Sachs of New York. She was also a certified financial planner.
She was an avid gardener and was a certified Master Gardener in Westmoreland County. She was happiest when growing vegetables to share with friends and neighbors. Locally, she had attended Dry Run Independent Baptist Church.
Friends will be received on Thursday, Dec. 23, from 10 a.m. until the noon funeral service in Dry Run Church, Duncansville, with Pastor John Letterman officiating.
Interment will be in Dry Run Cemetery.
Arrangements by Leslie-Miller Funeral Home, Claysburg, PA 16625. www.lesliemillerfuneralhome.com
