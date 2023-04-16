Kathleen L. Haines, 74, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her home.
She was born Oct. 9, 1948, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late William S. and Elizabeth (Bartlett) McCullough.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low around 35F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
Kathleen L. Haines, 74, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at her home.
She was born Oct. 9, 1948, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late William S. and Elizabeth (Bartlett) McCullough.
Kathy was a 1966 graduate of Latrobe High School. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a receptionist at Family Eye Care West. As many know, Kathy was someone everyone could count on and was always there when you needed her. Her family was the most important thing in her life, and her favorite family activity was vacationing to Cape May, New Jersey. Kathy’s grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she made sure she attended all of their activities.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her in-laws, Paul and Mary Haines, and her niece Molly D’Angelo.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband of more than 55 years, Paul R. Haines; her three children, Troy Haines and his wife, Pauline, of Acme, Scott Haines and his wife, Cara, of Derry and Robin Carns of Latrobe; her grandchildren, Evan (Laken), Natalie, Andrew, Cara, Nicolas, Lily and Hadley Haines, and Logan and Landan Carns; a great-grand-daughter on the way; her brother, William McCullough and his wife, Karen, of Ligonier; beloved Yorkipoo, Zoe; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins, and her special friend, Carol Potthoff who helped take care of Kathy.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Larry Armstrong officiating.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit https://www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented