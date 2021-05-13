Kathleen L. Burd, 78, of Derry died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her son Dwayne’s house in Blairsville.
She was born April 5, 1943, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Howard and Edna Thompson Hayes.
Kathy had previously worked as a cook at Falbo’s and Jioio’s restaurants. She had a vivacious personality and loved being around family and friend’s.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd E. Burd; a brother, Howard Hayes, and a sister, Sharon Blystone.
She is survived by three sons, Dwayne Burd (Lisa) of Blairsville, David Burd (Anna Todd) of Derry and Doug Burd (Jennifer) of Butler; her daughter, Dee Blystone (Thomas Jr.) of Derry; a brother, Rodney Hayes of Latrobe, and a sister, Melody Burke (Charles) of East Lake, Ohio; five grandchildren, Cortney Dukich (Kendall), Thomas Blystone III (Kelly), David Burd Jr., Sarah and Owen Burd; one great-grandson, Samuel Dukich, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, with a service being conducted 7 p.m. with Chaplain Josh Boyd officiating.
Private interment will be made in St. Clair Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
