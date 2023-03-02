Kathleen 'Kathy' Frenchik Tutoki

Kathleen “Kathy” Frenchik Tutoki, 78, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital.

Born Aug. 3, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, she was a daughter of the late George and Mary (Ezykowsky) Frenchik.