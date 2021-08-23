Kathleen F. Johnston, 98, of Latrobe, formerly of Penn State, passed away on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Brookdale Latrobe, Unity Township.
She was born Dec. 30, 1922, in Hempfield Township to the late Homer C. and Pearl I. (Crosby) Dell.
Kathleen was a member of Luxor United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl G. Johnston, and her brothers, Fremont and Richard Dell.
She is survived by her sister, Lois Betler of Latrobe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kathleen’s family is invited to attend a graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23, in the chapel located in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, 150 East Side Drive, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luxor United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 114, Luxor, PA 15662.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post an online condolence please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented