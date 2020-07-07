Kathleen “Dutch” L. Brant McIlnay was welcomed with open arms into her heavenly home on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1931, the fifth child of Francis B. and Bertha (Hill) Brant. At the age of 15, she met the love her life, David McIlnay. The two married in 1950 and had three children.
Dutch was an amazing mom, grandma and granny. She was a longtime member of the Latrobe First Church of God where she was a deaconess and member of the funeral committee. Kathleen was a phenomenal cook and baker. She loved to knit and go antiquing. Dutch’s yard was meticulous, and her collection of cups and saucers was exquisite. She and her late husband, Dave, were known to go off gallivanting to Gettysburg, Lancaster or Chambersburg for a nice weekend getaway, scenic drive or to pick up some Shoo fly pie.
But truly, Kathleen’s most beautiful gift was not found in all of her talents, but rather in her ability to love — wholeheartedly and unconditionally. She was a strong woman with an unwavering faith, and she was delegated as her family’s prayer warrior. There was nothing in Dutch’s life that couldn’t be handled with prayer. She never had much, but she gave her all, and she welcomed everyone into her home.
There are simply too many things to list, but those moments that stick out are: Hosting family gatherings at her home in Cooperstown, praying for her family’s safe traveling mercies, spending countless hours making sandwiches and cinnamon toast for her grandkids, baking entire batches of “icing cookies” for her great grandkids so they could simply lick off the icing, and drinking just a “little bit” of slush at the holidays.
So many lives were made better because of Dutch. She loved well and was well-loved, and she will be deeply missed.
In addition to her parents and late husband, David, Kathleen was preceded in death by her youngest son, Douglas McIlnay, in Feb 2018, and siblings, Charles Brant, Grace Miller, Jean Lohr and Betty Bridge.
She is survived by two children, Kathy Stewart and her husband, Don, and David McIlnay and his wife, Bev; four grandchildren, Jesse McIlnay and his wife, Amy, Amy Toth and her husband, John, Nathan McIlnay and Rachel Fichtenmeyer and her husband, Michael; six great-grandchildren, Zoe McIlnay, Elijah, Benjamin and Addison Kathleen Toth, and Riley and Lanie Fichtenmeyer, as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to all of Kathleen’s friends and family who have called, texted, visited and sent her cards. Another special thank you to Kathleen’s hospice nurse, Lori Hoffer, who made sure Kathleen’s journey home was peaceful. John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Charter Oak Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg, PA 15601 or to a charity or one’s choice.
