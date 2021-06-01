Kathleen Ann Hill Sagan, 74, of Latrobe passed away peacefully with her family at her side on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Forbes Regional Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.
Born Aug. 21, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Charles L. and Anne (Lepley) Hill.
Kathy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed caring for her family and home. She loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandson.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond and Charles Hill, and a grandson, Noah M. Altimus.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edward A. Sagan of Latrobe; two sons, Edward T. Sagan and his wife, Susan, of Latrobe and Robert B. Sagan and his wife, Maureen, of Latrobe; daughter, Sharon R. Clark and her husband, Jim, of Mount Pleasant; two brothers, Francis Hill and his wife, Kathleen, of Virginia Beach and John Hill and his wife, Michelle, of Latrobe; sister, Dorothy Basay of Derry Township; five grandchildren, Josh Altimus, Jake Sagan and his wife Stephanie, Laney Sagan, Shelby Arnold and James Whigham, and Zachary Arnold; great-grandson, Jayden Whigham, and a sister-in-law, Phyllis Hill of Latrobe.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Forbes Regional Hospital and AHN Hempfield for their excellent care and compassion.
At Kathy’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com
