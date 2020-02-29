Kathleen Almeda Rhea, 64, of Indiana, Pennsylvania, formerly of Blairsville, went to be with her heavenly Father on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
She was born Oct. 15, 1955, in Munich, Germany, while her father was serving in the U.S. Army.
She was the owner of Kathy’s Cakes; a Girl Scout leader for 16 years for Junior troops 307 and 821, and a foster mother to Monica for two years.
Kathleen is survived by six sisters: Carol (John) Tarasovich, Karen, Colleen, Connie (Jonathan) Crowe, Kimberly (Daniel) Duralia and Cynthia (John) Domurat; four brothers: Henry (Diane) Rhea, Kevin (Marvis) Rhea, David (Angela) Rhea and William (Donna) Crowe, and a large family of nieces and nephews.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents, Henry E. Rhea Sr. in 1972, William R. Crowe in 1996 and Ann I. Burkley Rhea/Crowe in 2017; a brother, Patrick, in 1953, and stepbrother, Frank Crowe, in 2007.
The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Monday. Pastor Dan Cunkelman will officiate.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Lewisville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made in Kathleen’s name to the Indiana County Humane Society, 191 Airport Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
She leaves you with this poem:
“God’s Love”
by Kathleen Rhea
God’s love did surely fill my heart; my soul, my mind, my every part. So many tried to take Him away; by what you did or what you’d say. His “narrow way” I would not forsake; through the strait gate, His way I did take. For without Him I could no longer live; once I knew all for me, He did give. Not an angel, nor perfect, but as all, a sinner; but finally through grace He made me a winner. No physical pain is in God’s love; just trust, faith and an eternity with Him above. I prayed daily, and all I forgave; please, call upon the Lord and beg to be saved. Now this is the end of my earthly story; forever rejoicing, received into glory! With Father in Heaven, saved from perishing in hell; my final words as I bid you farewell: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7.
www.jamesfergusonfuneral home.com
