Kathie L. Steppic, 81, of Derry Township passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Greensburg Care Center.
She was born Feb. 23, 1940, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Paul and Ella (Edsall) Deglau.
Kathie was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Latrobe. She enjoyed painting and bird watching.
She is survived by her son, Christopher Steppic and wife Adrienne of Erie; daughter Mila Schall and husband Daniel of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Gabrielle and Hannah Steppic, Alex and Ashley Schall; sister, Paula Wisneski and husband Sigmund of Derry; nephew, Scott Wisneski, and niece, Susan Montgomery.
In addition to her parents, Kathie was preceded in death by her husband, Miles Steppic, and daughter Kerri L. Steppic.
Family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave. Derry, where a funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday with Rev. David H. Clement officiating.
Interment to follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com
