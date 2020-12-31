Katherine L. “Kass” Robinson, 95, of Derry died Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
She was born on Aug. 21, 1925, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Verna Mae (Lemmon) Robinson.
Prior to retirement, Katherine worked in a glass bottle factory. She was a member of the Derry First United Methodist Church. Katherine enjoyed puzzles, cards and bingo.
Besides her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by her three brothers, John T., Charles, W. and William B. Robinson, and three sisters, Geraldine L. Anderson, Eleanor J. Davis and Anna Grace Zulisky.
Katherine is survived by three brothers, James E. Robinson and his wife, Trudy, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Ronald D. Robinson and his wife, Kathryn, of Los Angeles, California, and Clifford E. Robinson of Youngstown and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Katherine’s funeral service will be private.
The family has entrusted funeral arrangements with the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry.
Interment will be in Fort Palmer Cemetery, Fairfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
Commented