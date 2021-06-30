Katherine Jane Bauer Conti, 79, of Unity Township died peacefully at her home on Sunday, June 27, 2021.
She was born on Christmas Day 1941 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Nelson and Leah Bauer.
Kate graduated in 1959 from Allentown High School and attended Rider College in Lawrenceville, New Jersey. She moved to western Pennsylvania in 1961, where she met and married George A. Conti Jr., and together they raised their family in Greensburg.
Kate spent her career working at the University of Pittsburgh Dental School, Kennametal, and spent moe than 10 joy-filled years in the guidance office at Greater Latrobe Junior High School before retiring in 2004.
A longtime and devoted member of Charter Oak Church, Unity Township, Kate was an active volunteer with various ministries and treasured a special bond with the congregation and her Bible study group.
Kate and George enjoyed time on the golf course at Ligonier Country Club in the summer and at Stonebridge in Naples, Florida, during the winter. They enjoyed traveling the world, but Kate always preferred a road trip with her grandkids or a summer vacation on the beach in Ocean City, New Jersey. Kate was a great hostess who loved to cook holiday meals and socialize with her family and friends. She was especially proud of her pie-baking skills.
Kate was predeceased by her parents, Nelson and Leah Bauer; her husband of 44 years, George A. Conti Jr.; her sister-in-law, Regina Conti Olson, and her infant grandson, Davis Lawrence McLean.
Kate is survived by her two daughters, Donna Jean Curtis of Wayne, Pennsylvania, and Jane Elizabeth McLean and husband Larry of Maitland, Florida; her son, John Robert Conti and wife Kara of North Andover, Massachusetts, and her grandchildren, Katherine Sara McLean, Elizabeth Jean McLean, Bradley George Conti and Emily Jane Conti. Kate was lovingly known as Grandma, Grammy and Bee Dee by her four adoring grandchildren.
Kate is also survived by her brother, Louis Bauer; sister, Jean Mathey (Michael); many beloved nieces and nephews, and countless friends from throughout her life.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 2, at Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, at Charter Oak Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kate’s memory to Charter Oak Church Food Pantry or Student Ministry online at https://charteroak.churchcenter/giving or by mail to the church address.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
