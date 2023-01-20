Katharina “Kathy” Urdzik, 86, of Derry Township died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 6:15 am
Katharina “Kathy” Urdzik, 86, of Derry Township died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.
She was born April 12, 1936, in Wiesbaden-Biebrich, Germany, a daughter of the late Friedrich “Fritz” and Katharina Schreck.
Kathy moved to the United States in 1958 but always stayed true to her German heritage. She liked meeting people from her native country to have the chance to speak German and share stories of their homeland.
Kathy was a woman of faith who lived a simple life. She enjoyed summertime when her perennials were in bloom and sitting outside with her neighbors.
Above all, she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her love of family was apparent by the many photographs displayed in her small apartment that she proudly showed off to anyone who visited her.
Besides her parents, Kathy was preceded in death by two sisters, Johanna “Hanni” Deusser and Maria Hawbaker.
Kathy is survived by two daughters, Monika J. Brezinski and husband Mark of Blairsville and Daniela M. Kromel of Latrobe; five grand-children, Derek and Justin Brezinski, Andrew Kromel and wife Keerian, Lindsay Keller and husband Patrick and Jordan Bosas and husband Michael; three great-grandchildren, Hennley, Harley and Leon; two very special nieces, Dolly Orange of Arizona and Rosalina McGovern of England, and many friends.
At the family’s request, the services will be private. There will be no public visitation.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331).
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
