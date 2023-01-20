Katharina 'Kathy' Urdzik

Katharina “Kathy” Urdzik, 86, of Derry Township died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg.

She was born April 12, 1936, in Wiesbaden-Biebrich, Germany, a daughter of the late Friedrich “Fritz” and Katharina Schreck.