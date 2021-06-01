Karl R. Dunlap Sr., 79, of Blairsville died Friday, May 28, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born June 28, 1941, in Latrobe, he was the son of the late John C. Dunlap and Janet (Hazel) Dunlap.
Karl was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from Syntec Explosives. He loved to fish, spend time with his family and his dog, Ollie. He also enjoyed going to the Chestnut Hills Senior Center, Blairsville.
Survivors include his daughter, Denise Tarr and husband Douglas, Bradenville; sons, Karl R. Dunlap Jr., Derry, and Keith Dunlap and wife Lisa, Blairsville; grandchildren, Doug Tarr Jr. and wife Faith, Cassandra Tarr, Lauryn and Josh Dunlap, and a great-grandchild is on the way.
Visitation will be 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, in the funeral home; the Rev. Timothy Monroe will officiate.
VFW Post 5821 and American Legion Post 0407 will conduct a military service Wednesday morning.
Masks are required in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery.
