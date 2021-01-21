Karen S. (Lewis) Jellison, 74, of Blairsville passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home.
Born April 24, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Harold M. Lewis and Rose M. (Slabodnick) Lewis.
Karen was a member of St. Martin Church, New Derry, where she had formerly taught CCD. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed with the Derry Area School District and was a member of the Derry Teachers Union. Karen had also taught 4-H in New Alexandria. She enjoyed quilting, cooking, baking and reading, and also enjoyed lunches with her friends and classmates. Above all, she loved being with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Danielle N. Jellison.
Karen is survived by her husband of 55 years, Carl J. Jellison of Blairsville; three daughters, Christine R. Fortner and her husband, David, of Denton, Maryland, Cynthia L. Halula and her husband, Alan, of Greensburg and Kathleen K. Jellison and her companion, Bryan Howard, of Hostetter; three grandchildren, David Jellison, Hayley Halula and Derrick Halula, and two brothers, Robert Lewis and his wife, Virginia, of Latrobe and Harold Keith Lewis and his wife, Carol, of Derry.
There will be no public visitations. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Attn: Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C., 20090-8018.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented