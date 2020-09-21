Karen S. Barbus, 72, of Ligonier died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Bethlen Home, Ligonier.
She was born May 1, 1948, in Wilpen, the daughter of the late Brownie and Alice Sarah Meredith Shaulis.
Karen had belonged to the Waterford Christian Church. She had retired from the Sheetz in Oak Grove.
She adored spending time with her grandchildren watching them play softball and baseball, watching her son compete in dirt track racing, cats, dogs, knitting, cross stitching and riding Harleys back in the day with her husband.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Ronald A. Barbus; her son, Shawn A. Barbus (Stacie) of Indiana; daughters; Tawnee and Christine A. Guy, both of Ligonier; six grandchildren, Sarah Mary Louise Barron (Robert), Audrey McKinley Barbus, Wyatt R. Queer, Kinley Paige Barbus, McCoy A.J. Barbus and Alayley Louise Barbus.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 7 p.m.
Special thanks to the Bethlen Home, units 100 and 400, for its amazing care and Missy Stahl, Desi Smith and Holly Sullenberger.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cat Committee, 315 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
