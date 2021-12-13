Karen Palek Kolan, 67, of Latrobe passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
Born Jan. 4, 1954, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Edward Palek and Rita Murphy Palek Reed.
Karen had been a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. She also had been very active with the American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515.
Karen had a great sense of patriotism and a love for her country. She especially enjoyed celebrating her “half birthday,” as it fittingly fell on the Fourth of July.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Kolan; a brother, Raymond G. Palek; her stepfather, Asa B. Reed Sr., and her beloved dogs, Punkin and Jazzy.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Loni Adelson and her husband, Daniel, of Derry; three grandchildren, Olivia, Mackenzie and Mara Lewis; two brothers, Kevin Palek and his wife, Cynthia, of Latrobe and Sean Palek of St. Petersburg, Florida; her sister, Lauren Ronald and her husband, Ken, of Powhattan, Virginia; her nieces and nephews, Kevin Palek Jr., Kelli Palek O’Rourke (Tim), Amanda Trimmer (Neal Hull), Samantha Trimmer, Andrew Palek (Yvonne), Jamie Palek and Lindsey Palek Koring (Patrick), and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515 will conduct a service 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515, 14 Cedar St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
