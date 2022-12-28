Karen Marie Mull Naeger, 67, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.
Karen was born Aug. 31, 1955, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late George E. “Gene” and Josephine (Milleo) Mull. She was a 1973 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School and was a member of St. Rose Parish, Latrobe (Derry Township). She worked at Latrobe Hospital as a unit clerk in various departments for more than 35 years. Karen was a beautiful person, who gifted all of us with her kindness, thoughtfulness and compassion in many ways.
Karen is survived by a son, Stephen Naeger and fiancee Alexis Weber; a sister, Toni Brant (Rick); brothers, David Mull and Richard Mull (Janice); her four darling angels, Allison, Laura, Joey and Garret; nieces, Lauren (George), Sarah (Gus), Erica (Nathan), Lauren and Rachel; great-nieces, Maria, Julia, Isabella and Olivia; great-nephews, Vincent and Jacob, and cousins, Jerry Hamerski, Anthony and Matt Milleo.
Words from a special friend: “Karen faced all her challenges with such bravery and grace. Our bodies are fragile and delicately balanced, but our spirits can be home to the strength and peace we so need. ‘There are many people who have known defeat, suffering, struggle and loss, yet found their way out of the depths. These people have an appreciation, sensitivity and understanding of life that fills them with compassion, gentleness and a deep loving concern.’”
Family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in St. Rose Church, Derry Township. (Everyone please go directly to church.)
Interment will be made in St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
