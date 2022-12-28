Karen Marie Mull Naeger, 67, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 26, 2022.

Karen was born Aug. 31, 1955, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late George E. “Gene” and Josephine (Milleo) Mull. She was a 1973 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School and was a member of St. Rose Parish, Latrobe (Derry Township). She worked at Latrobe Hospital as a unit clerk in various departments for more than 35 years. Karen was a beautiful person, who gifted all of us with her kindness, thoughtfulness and compassion in many ways.