Karen M. (Hacker) Klym, 76, of Derry passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Sept. 4, 1944, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John J. and Mary E. (Kubat) Hacker.
Karen was a longtime, dedicated member of St. Joseph Church, Derry. She had a “green thumb” and loved flower gardening and being outdoors. Most of all, Karen loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Klym Sr.; two brothers, James and John Hacker, and two sisters, Shirley Falino and Elsie Blasco.
Karen is survived by one son, Robert E. Klym Jr. and his wife, Elvia, of Tennessee; two daughters, Sherri Klym and Charlie of Orbisonia and Gina Klym and Anthony of Derry; four grandchildren, Nathan Bates and Allegra, Brandon Klym, Brevin Klym,and Bradshaw Klym; one great-granddaughter, Sofie Bates, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore Lamendola as celebrant.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home and while attending church.
Interment will be private.
