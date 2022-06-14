Karen Lee Botteicher, 61, of Derry died tragically Saturday, June 11, 2022, as the result of a traffic accident.
She was born March 18, 1961, in Johnstown, a daughter of Ruth D. Blough Botteicher Killinger of Jerome and the late James L. Botteicher.
Karen had worked as a cardiac monitor at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was a 10-year cancer survivor and had been involved with the American Cancer Society Relay for Life. She always opened her home and table to anyone who needed it and was the heart and strength of her family.
In addition to her father and stepmother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Tina Botteicher-Sowers, and beloved grandparents, Nellie and Ralph Botteicher and Blanche and Wilbert Blough.
Besides her mother, Karen is survived by her children, Danielle Bruggeman (Scott) of Hunker, Hannah Botteicher-Horn (Andy) of Derry and Dishon Campbell of Carnegie; her partner, Kimberly Horn of Greensburg; sister Rebekah Gehosky (Jeremy) of Johnstown; brothers, Timothy Botteicher (Carol) and Kevin Botteicher (Missy), all of Johnstown, step-siblings, Tanya Allen, Kevin Allen and Toby Allen; granddaughter, Aubrey Elizabeth Botteicher-Horn; dear friend, Denise Spern, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made for the care of her daughter Hannah and granddaughter, Aubrey, through 1st Summit Bank, 332 Unity Plaza, Latrobe, PA 15650.
